Call grandma! Republicans openly say tax-scam bill is path to gutting Social Security/Medicare.

Hmmm, Marco Rubio says that the tax plan is just the first step before "instituting structural changes to Social Security and Medicare" benefits to reduce the federal deficit. https://www.fa-mag.com/news/rubio--offset-tax-cuts-by-reducing-social-security--medicare-benefits-35928.html …
So that should settle one question, Rubio is better behaved than Trump (though not above a penis-joke or two on TV), would have had the same policy priorities. Like all the others, he wants to literally take heat and food away from poor kids and seniors so a few thousand extremely wealthy families can apply more gilt to their gaudy mansions.
Republicans in the House are rubbing their hands in glee at the prospect of destroying Social Security and Medicare too. Ways and Means chair Kevin Brady recently said he wants to do welfare reform after the tax bill.
It’s been pretty clear for years that many Republicans have decided they will cut taxes to create a fiscal crisis and then use that as an excuse to undermine Social Security and Medicare. Their plan is to use duplicitous “concerns” about debt to destroy all the New Deal programs.
And then of course, there’s the man who can’t keep his mouth shut, the president himself. Trump is openly talking about moving on to taking away one of the final guaranteed protections for workers by destroying Social Security and Medicare.
So call your grandparents, and tell them the Republicans want to go after their earned Social Security and Medicare.
Then call your senator and representative, and anyone else you can. If your rep/senator is a Republican, tell them if they mess with Social Security and Medicare, they can expect to be voted out and their cushy revolving doors shut for good. Tell them we won’t let them sacrifice our security so they can please their billionaire masters.
