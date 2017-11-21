Dems prove not even GOP believe tax cut scam will increase middle-class income at hearing

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) introduced an Amendment written by Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to the Republican tax cut scam bill that should have sailed through the Finance Committee. After all, Republicans have been promising that middle-class America would see a $4000 wage increase. The Menedez bill was simple.
"If you actually do believe that massive handouts to corporations will cause this magical wage growth," Wyden said. "Then you ought to be able to support some basic guardrails. Under this amendment, tax cuts for multinational corporations are reversed if American workers wages go down. ... We've been told by the Trump administration that this corporate rate cut is going to put $4000 into the pockets of middle-class workers. So what Senator Menendez says, 'Why don't we at least say if workers wages go down, not only do they not get the $4000 but if their wages go down, then the tax cuts for multinationals would be reversed.'"
He then continued.
"I think Senator Menendez is offering a common sense check on the promises that have been given middle-class families, for now, months," Wyden said. "I urge my colleagues to stand up for the middle-class and vote for this important Menedez Amendment."
Republicans would have none of it. You see they know they are perpetrating a fraud on the American people. They will not give any guarantees that what they are doing will work. It never has. Trickle-down, supply-side, voodoo economics, has always been a failure. The Laffer curve did not work in Kansas, and it will not work for America.
Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) had one of the most incoherent and intellectually inept rebuttals one has ever heard. In fact, it showed he was in need of an economics 101 class.
Toomey said businesses want predictability which is true. But he said telling businesses that taxes would revert if the promises are not realized would cause promises not to be realized.
Really? In other words, we give the tax breaks to businesses under the pretext that they will create jobs and increase wages and then there is no penalty for them not fulfilling that promise. Anyone remembers when the Republican Party used to attempt to sell themselves, as the accountability party. We know it was always a farce. But now they are not even attempting to hide it.
