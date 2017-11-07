Texas governor: Church shooting may seem 'heavy right now,' but relax. Hitler was worse.

We have acts of evil taking place, and because they are close in time to us right now, we think this is something heavy right now. But put this in the context of history. Look at what happened with Hitler, the horrific events during that era, and Mussolini.If that’s the standard, then 9/11 really was no big thing at all. Gosh, guys, look at what happened with Hitler! MUCH bigger than 9/11, so put that in the context of history and realize that this is not something so heavy happening right now. Actually, you know what? Hitler, schmitler. Look at what happened with the 1918 flu pandemic and the Black Death.
Here’s a thought: we can fight bad things now even though there were worse things in the past.
