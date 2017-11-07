YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Texas governor: Church shooting may seem 'heavy right now,' but relax. Hitler was worse.

Don’t worry, folks. Mass shootings are not a problem, because Hitler was worse. Rest easy, it’s only because things are happening now that they seem “heavy.” Those bits of wisdom come to you from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in relation not just to Sunday’s killing of 26 people in a church in Sutherland Spring, Texas, but also in reference to the killing of 58 people in Las Vegas in October and a few other recent mass murders as well:
We have acts of evil taking place, and because they are close in time to us right now, we think this is something heavy right now. But put this in the context of history. Look at what happened with Hitler, the horrific events during that era, and Mussolini. 
If that’s the standard, then 9/11 really was no big thing at all. Gosh, guys, look at what happened with Hitler! MUCH bigger than 9/11, so put that in the context of history and realize that this is not something so heavy happening right now. Actually, you know what? Hitler, schmitler. Look at what happened with the 1918 flu pandemic and the Black Death.

Here’s a thought: we can fight bad things now even though there were worse things in the past.
