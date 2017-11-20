YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

WH Said It's OK To Sexually Assault Women As Long As You Don't Admit It



According to the White House, even though Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women, he’s in the clear because 1) he won the election and 2) he didn’t make the cardinal sin of owning up to his bad behavior.  The “clear distinction” between him and Al Franken is that Franken apologized for sexual misconduct allegations and has tried to atone for what he did--and Donald didn’t.

Decide for yourself: 


Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump sexual misconduct allegations: "Sen. Franken has admitted wrongdoing and the president hasn't"

For the record, rape allegations against Trump include  a child, a business associate, and his wife. 

15 women have come forward to claim they were sexually assaulted by Trump, and according to Huckabee Sanders, the White House’s official position is that all of them are liars. 

So I guess if Al Franken would have bragged about groping his accuser, then publically attacked her,  then threatened to sue her, then encouraged his followers to harass her, and finally, claimed it never happened---he would have met the new standard of conduct set by this White House.

Every day Trump’s in office, he reminds us of how much he’s degraded the presidency from when Obama served.  This is yet just another reminder of how far we’ve fallen.
