U.S. can't force others to behave the way we want

GEORGE TEMPLETON
COMMENTARY
By George Templeton
Rim Country Gazette Columnist
America First?
“Can citizens learn to seek their own welfare and growth not at the expense of their fellow men, but in concert with them?” Gordon Allport
In my student days, I lived in a house along with six girls and four boys. A “boarding house” reach was essential at the dinner table, because the food might run out. I hope “America First” is not like that.
The Traditional Viewpoint
History and mythology can help us understand our developing spirit. They are authoritative because of their age. Do we suffer from “tunnel vision”? Our experiences seem longer and more important than the history that came before them. It is not straight-line predestination, but more like a question mark.
Myths are conservative. They work because they are believed. They support the status-quo. They help us to know ourselves. They keep us together and pass our heritage from generation to generation. It is not abstract principle, but as Edmund Burke would say, prejudice and convention that keeps us from dissolving into a new normal of revenge, nastiness, brutality, and violence. Tradition holds us together, but what happens when radical change is needed?
We are in the process of creating new myths though we do not realize it. Myths are not literally true, but they speak to our inner selves in a way that nothing else does. We have myths in religion and politics. Human beings are naturally inclined to deify their leaders.
David Allan Coe’s song explained “The only way you’ll ever get along in this world is to get a little dirt on your hands.” It’s how we legitimize con men. Niccolo Machiavelli (1469-1527), the first political scientist, described this in his book, The Prince. “Everybody sees what you appear to be, few feel what you are, and those few will not dare to oppose themselves to the many … the end justifies the means.”
A leader must seem to be merciful, faithful, humane, sincere, and religious, but to maintain the state he must sometimes act against faith, against charity, against humanity, and against religion. The prince is a sinister, cunning person who ruthlessly pursues personal power and control. He knows he must always side with the “silent majority” instead of the elite.
The identifying signature of the Machiavellian is self-interest. His form of leadership is concise, but it often fails when people begin to understand that he does not really act on their behalf. He uses people.
Revisionism
When the pieces of the puzzle don’t fit, they are bent until they do. There is a disconnection between beginnings and contemporary thought. What did he say? Did he mean it? What was his intention? Given my situation, what would he do? Is he lying? Is he bragging?
The June 2017 issue of the National Geographic explained why we lie. Forty-four present of the time we do it to promote ourselves. Thirty-six percent of the time it is to protect ourselves. Only eleven percent of the time, it is to influence others. Lying is more a matter of personality than manipulative intent. Belittling adversaries to appear stronger, tougher, and smarter is similar.
The Church’s mutually exclusive truths may not have been the intent of Jesus. Each religion thinks that it is the only correct one. There are also disagreements between beliefs about the meaning of the Constitution. Conservatives look to the original intent of the writers or original meaning of the words. Liberals understand that times change. Another way of looking at this is to consider that words, categories, and labels exist both within our minds, hearts, and a concrete external reality.
The man who was sainted, Sir Thomas More (1477-1535), described by the 1966 film, A Man for All Seasons, wanted a changed government. He was known for his piety, devotion, and integrity and was a learned man of great wit. Saint More had served as a member of parliament, an ambassador, and Lord Chancellor of England. He wanted to bring Christ’s gospel of caring for the oppressed and the downtrodden to government. To prevent chaos, political issues would not be argued outside of government chambers. There should be no debate over legislation on the day it was introduced. This would allow time for understanding the viewpoints of others.
In More’s ideal society all houses would be unlocked, owned, and maintained by the community. Households would become the factories of that time and marriage would be for love, not by arrangement. Many of us are skeptical of More’s utopia. Even dogs have territory!
Skepticism
The problem with skepticism is that it leads to a loss of content in meaning. We need to believe in something. So, the problem is, exactly what will you believe If anything? Religion stands in the light of the utility for the public good. The great theologians of our tradition were not trying to replace the Bible. They were trying to understand what it meant in their time and circumstances. Reason is the enemy of faith that allows no doubt, but faith has no meaning without doubt.
Have we lost faith in democracy? Would we prefer a dictator who would force conformity and absolve us from the responsibility of having to make decisions? Such an ideal is described in Thomas Hobbs’ book, Leviathan. Hobbs (1588-1679) lived in a time of brutality, civil war, and the threat of England’s invasion by the Spanish Armada. It was natural for him to conclude that passion, pain or pleasure, and not religion ruled the day, because that was what he observed. Nature’s laws were cruel. What he feared he called evil.
For Hobbs, protection from evil would come from a strong leader. He would hold power over everything and everyone, including the executive, legislative, legal, personal, and public property. The justification for this was that the sovereign would represent the self-interest of everyone. It was a simpler world! Hobbs was not authoritarian.
An American Prototype
The political philosophy of John Locke (1632-1704) strongly influenced Thomas Jefferson when he wrote our Declaration of Independence. Locke provided the justification our founding fathers needed for their defiance of King George’s arbitrary tyranny. They recognized that governmental power was legitimate only when it would serve at the consent of the people. Government existed to remedy the inconveniences of nature. There was a natural moral law discoverable by reason. “…all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, among them, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” This leads to a social contract with the people (propertied white males) and to written law. The majority rules the minority. Legal equality is protected, but not equality of material possessions.
Locke saw the need for government, but he did not see the need for a leader who would rule by power, force, and fraud to protect us from ourselves. Locke’s ideas were more than political. He argued that all knowledge is only probable and that our ethical values come from experience. What we call “good” is that which causes well-being and what we call evil causes pain. Locke did not feel that this threatened religion, but it brought religion and politics together because we come from experience and politics changes the world we live in.
Balanced Government
Montesquieu (1689-1755) argued for a separation of governmental powers, each to serve as a check and balance against the other. He knew that democracy was the least stable form of government. Its stability required getting the individual to understand the benefit of the collective. History showed that prosperity led to selfishness, greed, and the downfall of nations. Nobodies wanted to be somebody. They craved luxury. They tried to emulate the rich and famous, not realizing that their values might be invalid for them. They confused wants with needs.
Is greed good? Adam Smith’s 1776 book, The Wealth of Nations, claimed that the economic self-interest of people engaged in commerce would lead to meeting the needs of others whom they didn’t even know. It works without benevolence or charity. But is this enough? It ignores that crooks steal instead of trade. Let the buyer beware!
Government has never left business alone. It can be traced back to Alexander Hamilton’s first national bank. Business has been regulated and promoted all along. Communism failed in the eighties. Regardless, the commandment to love our enemies has morphed into hatred. It is patriotic. Murder becomes valiant patriotism when borders are crossed.
Cuba is Evil
The news person explained that Cuba was an evil nation that we must retreat from because it is communist. She didn’t realize that when someone does not believe as you do, it is not an attack. We can’t force others to think, act, and believe as we want them to. Our setting an example will change the world and ourselves. We wondered how she felt about China, with all their products in our stores. It is trade that provides the motive for justice. There was no need for justice in Eden because Adam and Eve had all they needed. They did not eat the apple because they were hungry. They wanted power, knowledge, and to be like God.
At the UN, Trump’s speech wrapped sovereignty with a cloak of virtuous self-interest. At the recent Values Voter Summit, he said, “We don’t worship government, we worship God.” But it is right-wing churches that are extremely Republican.
Trump calls us as a nation under one God, suggesting that he knows what America’s God is. You probably have some ideas. Neither I nor anyone else can offer anything broadly inclusive and better than what you have. But youth doesn’t see a man in the sky with a magic wand or understand the three in one visible invisible. But how else could the ancients have understood it?
All I wanted was a job. But the fact is that I needed to see that which could not be seen. When we realize our blindness we become more tolerant. Our construction of a deity who favors the interests of only those who believe in him is bad for America. Healthy religion motivates us to follow the value underlying all reality for its own sake and as an end in itself. Our construction of a harsh politics that teaches envy, bigotry, and withdraws from the world is unhealthy. The happiest places in the world are secure, healthy, stress free, and where people have a sense of belonging and purpose.
