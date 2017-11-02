Republicans worry their tax giveaway to the rich will be viewed as a tax giveaway to the rich

Under the framework Republicans are using, the seven tax brackets now in the tax code — including the lowest 10 percent bracket and the highest 39.6 percent bracket — would be collapsed into three, taxing people at 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent, depending on their income levels. [...]Um, yes—yes, it will.
But Republican senators fear it will be difficult to explain to voters why they’re raising the tax rate for low- and middle-income Americans while cutting the tax rate for the wealthiest.
A Reuters-Ipsos poll released last week found that less than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax plan.Whatever Republicans release, it will be a disaster to sell. They're talking about bad optics but don't seem to be making the logical leap to bad substance.
And they still have a math problem they're not even close to fixing.
Good luck.
