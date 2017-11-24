24 Year Old Oklahoma State Dem Chair: Not true that if others' have rights, you can't have yours.

She was interviewed for Elle magazine. These are the last 3 paragraphs. (I put the sentences in bold).
We have to use every tool we have. We need to use Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter to reach, like, me, and we need to recognize that there are voters who can only be reached by phone calls and door-to-door visits.
But I don't think we have to temper our message or water down progressivism to appeal to older voters. Voters want good health care and they want good housing and good education. They may say, in rural Oklahoma, that they're less concerned with black lives, but there are black rural voters that need to be reached and engaged too. They may say they don't care about abortion, but plenty of women are getting abortions and even more are getting access to birth control under our current laws.
The Republican narrative is that those groups of people can't have their rights because if they get their rights, you can't have yours. They tell people there are only so many rights to go around, only so much privilege to go around. But that's not the case. Our narrative needs to be that everyone needs to be treated with respect and dignity and be able to lead successful, happy lives, because that's better for everybody. We're failing there, in rural America, because these people are under the false impression that others' success comes at their expense. It's our job to show them otherwise.
