Trump now denies 'grab 'em by the pussy' recording was him, because that's how big a liar he is

The Access Hollywood tape of Trump saying, among other things, that his approach to women is “Grab ‘em by the pussy,” he now says, may not be him after all—and it’s influencing his defense of Alabama Republican Roy Moore’s history of molesting and assaulting teen girls:
He sees the calls for Mr. Moore to step aside as a version of the response to the now-famous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitalia, and the flood of groping accusations against him that followed soon after. He suggested to a senator earlier this year that it was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently. (In the hours after it was revealed in October 2016, Mr. Trump acknowledged that the voice was his, and he apologized.)There is a recording. Which Trump has admitted was him, though he downplayed the reality of what he was recording saying. But now … time has passed, it’s inconvenient to remember that it was really him … truth is a very flexible concept with this guy.
Donald Trump has always said that he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and not lose his supporters. Now we know that the aftermath of the shooting would be Trump admitting it, then months later starting to privately tell people that it wasn’t him.
