McCain, undergoing cancer treatment, votes to end cancer treatment for Medicare patients

"After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to support the Senate tax reform bill. I believe this legislation, though far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long overdue tax relief for middle class families.
"For too long, hardworking people in Arizona and around the country have not seen a raise in their paychecks. This bill would directly benefit all Americans, allowing them to keep a higher percentage of what they earn. According to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation, every income bracket would see tax relief under this bill.Until 2026, he does not add. The JCT also found that after that year, everyone making less than $75,000 is going to see a tax hike, because the stuff they're putting in to help people expires then. But the corporate tax cuts (which he touts as making "our markets far more attractive for investment") will be permanent.
But here's the thing that really should be chapping McCain's ass, and that he doesn't give a fig for. We know the tax bill is going to take $25 billion from Medicare immediately, because it will trigger automatic spending cuts and only part of Medicare won't be shielded. The part that will be cut is the part that pays for expensive chemotherapy drugs. The last time these cuts were triggered, cancer patients were denied treatment. And it's going to happen again. The last time it was resolved when the government shutdown ended. This time it's permanent.
And John McCain doesn't care.
