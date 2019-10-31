Senate GOP votes to allow insurers to discriminate against people with preexisting conditions

The lone Republican voting with Democrats was Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Which pretty much shows how effective a political issue health care remains going into 2020. Although no states have taken the Trump administration up on its offer allow Obamacare's subsidies for coverage to plans that don't meet the essential benefits standards of the law, this vote was politically important.
Because what the administration was trying to destroy, along with the rest of the law, is the prohibition of discrimination against people with preexisting conditions.
These plans that Trump wants taxpayer dollars to subsidize could do just that—deny coverage to people who have preexisting conditions. Every Republican senator running for reelection in 2020 is now going to have to answer for that.
That even includes Collins, because voters back home are going to see through this, and will know just how opportunistic this one vote is. Besides, it isn't a vote that matters. Republicans were going to win with or without her.
No, it's her make or break votes that matter, that show who she truly is. Like her vote for alleged sexual assaulter Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
No comments:
Post a Comment