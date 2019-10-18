'All roads lead to Putin': Nancy Pelosi explains what she was saying to Trump in That Picture

No wonder Donald Trump had a meltdown in his meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional Democrats on Wednesday. Asked about the picture Trump used to try to embarrass her—an attempt that backlashed on him badly—Pelosi told reporters that “at that moment, I was probably saying, ‘All roads lead to Putin.’”
Gee, nothing there for Trump to be sensitive about.
But Pelosi reported more meltdown fuel, too: “If the president is saying, ‘I said during the campaign I was going to take the troops home,’ then is ‘home’ Saudi Arabia?” (Trump reportedly responded to Pelosi that Saudi Arabia is paying for U.S. troop presence, so apparently now he’s using the U.S. military as mercenaries.)
And Pelosi also highlighted the 354-to-60 House vote “disapproving of his Syria actions,” a strong bipartisan rebuke to Trump.
In short, Nancy Pelosi went to the White House very politely loaded for bear, and the picture tells the story.
