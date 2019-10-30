Trump campaign is ignoring rally security bills for more than $1 million from U.S. cities

Albuquerque is seeking $211,000 after a September rally. Minneapolis is looking for $530,000 after Trump’s rally there earlier this month—in fact, the city tried to get the campaign to pay up in advance, knowing Trump’s history. El Paso has added a $99,000 late fee to its original invoice of more than $569,000.
These cities shouldn’t hold their breaths—they didn’t have binding contracts with the campaign, so it’ll be that much harder to collect from an experienced deadbeat. But people across the U.S., in red and purple and blue states alike, should understand that this is how Trump treats America’s cities because this is how little he thinks of anyone but himself.
