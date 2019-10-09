Dick's CEO says they melted $5 million worth of assault rifles after halting sales

Stack was faced with the decision of what to do with the assault-style weapons Dick’s had in stock at the time the chain stopped selling the guns. “I said, 'You know what? If we really think these things should be off the street, we need to destroy them.” So they did, turning $5 million of guns into scrap metal.
A pro-assault-weapons advocate told CBS News that “If they don't want guns, that's their right. It feels really anti-American to start creating public policy through corporate policy.” Which is a fascinating statement, because it is a terrible thing to have the government cede responsibility for progress to corporations, but sadly it is a very American thing to have happen. And if congressional Republicans would pass an assault weapons ban—a very popular policy—then it wouldn’t be left up to corporate CEOs.
No comments:
Post a Comment