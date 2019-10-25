Build that Colorado wall, Mr. Presidnt; Just let us out when this nightmare is over

Don't waste a lot of money on that Colorado wall @realDonaldTrump. Everyone's so high you could just do like a 6ft fence. Ain't nobody want to climb shit when they're high.
And the only gay governor in America, our very own Jared Polis, observed...
Blue state New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s press secretary Nora Sackett was less amused.
“Wouldn’t surprise me if he really did forget about a state that he lost by such a significant margin, especially when that seems to be the only thing of importance to him and given that he can expect more of the same in 2020,” Sackett told HuffPost in an email. “No one wants his wall, whether it’s on the Mexican border, the Colorado border, or the Canadian border.”
In a follow-up statement, a different member of Lujan Grisham’s press office emphasized: “Yes, we are a state.”
Well this is awkward ...Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography
