Liz Cheney, propagandist halfwit, says Democratic investigations of Trump led to Turkish invasion

You're probably still wondering whether there's a point, somewhere between Donald Trump sabotaging American national security interests around the world and him being fingered in Rudy Giuliani's Big Book of Crimes, Illustrated, at which Republican lawmakers will abandon Dear Leader in an effort at self-preservation.
It's not bloody likely. The post-Nixon Republican Party has been reliable in its defense of presidential crimes, from Iran-Contra to institutionalized torture, which is the very reason we find ourselves in this position today.
Rep. Liz Cheney is as good a poster child for this as any. Like fellow chained-to-Trump's-ankle lawmakers Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and Biff Gaetz, she appears to spend the majority of her time angling for a Trump cabinet position—or, perhaps, just wants to make sure Trump's core base of conspiracy-headed dimwits knows she is willing to play ball with whatever new crackpottery they come up with (hint hint: presidential ambitions).
This is why America gets treated to the spectacle of Dick Cheney's offspring going on Fox & Friends, aka News for Morons, to claim that Actually, Turkey invading northern Syria is not Donald Trump's fault, but the fault of Democrats who are investigating Dear Leader. The precise mechanism for how this works is, alas, unclear.
"It was not an accident that the Turks chose this moment to roll across the border. And I think the Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage that they’re doing with impeachment proceedings."
Ah yes, the ol' Democrats made the Republicans do the bad thing. Republican voters aren't raging racists, they only express support for racist actions because Democrats are being mean to them. Republicans didn't shut down the government multiple times, Democrats made them do it by not agreeing to whatever new scheme Sen. Ted Cruz had in his noggin over breakfast that morning. If a recession hits, it is not the result of years of Republican economic prescriptions and tweakings, but because Democrats are attempting to crash the economy by making everybody feel bad. It feels like the Republican lawmaker playbook has been reduced to a single page, at this point: Good things are the result of Dear Leader's genius. Bad things are the result of Dear Leader's opponents expressing their contrary opinions.
For the record, the White House itself was not confused as to what Trump's sudden withdrawal of U.S. troops would result in. All involved knew that Trump had cleared the way for Turkey "moving forward with its long-planned operation in Northern Syria." Liz Cheney knew that too, until it came time came to defend Trump on the indefensible.
At that point, she chose to lie to the public. Because she is Dick Cheney's child, perhaps, or perhaps because Dick Cheney's party has been using propaganda to justify corrupt and incompetent acts her entire sorry life. It comes as naturally as breathing.
