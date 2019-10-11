Facebook exec who won't stop Trump ads smearing Biden worked for RNC, NRSC, Giuliani campaign

As Daily Kos’ Marissa Higgins wrote Wednesday:
Note that the letter is signed by Katie Harbath, Facebook's public policy director for global elections. Who is she?
The Washington Post notes:
Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is currently running an ad on Facebook that, with absolutely no evidence, suggests that when he was vice president, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine to coerce the country’s government into stopping an investigation into his son Hunter. Biden has repeatedly said that this story is completely false. Various reputable fact-checkers, ranging from Politifact to factcheck.org, have also disputed the claim. CNN, for example, refused to air the ad. It’s not a gray area or tricky wording—it’s a lie.Did Facebook remove the ad? Nope. The tech giant rejected the Biden campaign’s request to pull the ad ...
Here's the letter Facebook sent the @JoeBiden campaign explaining why it allowed Trump to run Facebook ads with false allegations about the VP and Ukraine -- @sarahmucha reports. http://www.cnn.com/2019/10/08/politics/facebook-biden-ad-request-trump-ukraine/index.html …
As associate manager for policy at Facebook, Katie Harbath helps government officials and candidates for office maximize the potential of the site.
She joined Facebook in 2011 after directing the National Republican Senatorial Committee's digital strategy during the 2010 election cycle.
Oh, really?
Career History: Chief Digital Strategist at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (2010 cycle) DCI Group, Deputy eCampaign Director Rudy Giuliani for President Campaign, Associate Director eCommunications Republican National Committee NRSC. RNC. Rudy for President campaign. And now she’s telling the Biden campaign that, gee, gosh, Facebook doesn’t want to get political, and preventing Trump from running ads that are flat-out lies would be too political.
Facebook is toxic. Everyone who uses it needs to think about that.
