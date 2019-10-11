Facebook exec who won't stop Trump ads smearing Biden worked for RNC, NRSC, Giuliani campaign

As Daily Kos’ Marissa Higgins wrote Wednesday:

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is currently running an ad on Facebook that, with absolutely no evidence, suggests that when he was vice president, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine to coerce the country’s government into stopping an investigation into his son Hunter. Biden has repeatedly said that this story is completely false. Various reputable fact-checkers, ranging from Politifact to factcheck.org, have also disputed the claim. CNN, for example, refused to air the ad. It’s not a gray area or tricky wording—it’s a lie.

Did Facebook remove the ad? Nope. The tech giant rejected the Biden campaign’s request to pull the ad ...

CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan tweeted a copy of the letter Facebook sent in response:

Here's the letter Facebook sent the @ JoeBiden campaign explaining why it allowed Trump to run Facebook ads with false allegations about the VP and Ukraine -- @ sarahmucha reports. http://www. cnn.com/2019/10/08/pol itics/facebook-biden-ad-request-trump-ukraine/index.html …