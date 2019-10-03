The video clip that's making your glorious president so cross and fussy

I watched most of the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing on Sept. 26 questioning DNI Joseph Maguire, but I missed Rep. Adam Schiff’s opening statement. Apparently it’s quite controversial! The president is his usual victim-playing self, caterwauling that his “perfect” phone call with the Ukrainian president is being maligned (even though his own White House released notes confirming Schiff’s portrayal is accurate).
Here it is.
Most importantly, Schiff wasn’t wrong. The White House actual put the relevant words up on the White House’s very own website! All the chairman did was condense Trump’s words and make the meaning clearer, even though the meaning was perfectly clear from the original.
He likes to yell and call people names, his go-to move when under pressure is to smear and attack those applying the pressure. He was still bringing this up at today’s press conference. But was he mad and Schiff’s wording, or that someone else got to be the focus on the TV?
“It reads like a classic organized crime shakedown. Shorn of its rambling character and in not so many words, this is the essence of what the president communicates.
“We’ve been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what? I don’t see much reciprocity here. I hear what you want. I have a favor I want from you, though. And I’m going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand?
Lots of it. On this, and on that. I’m going to put you in touch with people, and not just any people. I’m going to put you in touch with the attorney general of the United States, my attorney general, Bill Barr. He’s got the whole weight of the American law enforcement behind him. And I’m going to put you in touch with Rudy, you’re going to love him, trust me.
You know what I’m asking, so I’m only going to say this a few more times, in a few more ways. And by the way, don’t call me again. I’ll call you when you’ve done what I asked.
“This is in sum, in character, what the president was trying to communicate with the president of Ukraine. It would be funny if it wasn’t such a graphic betrayal of the president’s oath of office.”Okay, so, Schiff’s Trump impersonation is terrible. And maybe it wasn’t the best idea to paraphrase a narcissist — but then again, if he’d just read the notes directly, he’d still be accused of making stuff up. (Schiff did not throw in a “capiche?”, for which I am grateful.)
I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time. Much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than they are. … I wouldn't say that it's reciprocal necessarily because things are happening that are not good but the United States has been very very good to Ukraine.
President Zelensky: We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps specifically we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.
The President: I would like you to do us a favor though ….
I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it. I'm sure you will figure it out.Each man is mentioned at least five times in the conversation notes. Trump really beating the point home.
