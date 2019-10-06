Funny thing happened on the way to Impeachment

Not that we shouldn’t take seriously the fact that the country is beginning to come apart at the seams under the bloated corruption of Donald Trump and the flying monkeys populating the right-wing alternative media universe that sustains him. This universe is a weird, topsy-turvy, phantasmagoric place, where Koch, Mercer and Murdoch-spun lies have drugged roughly half of the American electorate into dumbly nodding when told that black is white, up is down, and ignorance is strength. No, this is definitely not a time in our national history to be taken lightly.
But if you’re finding yourself caught in that trance where it seems you’re perpetually staring into the abyss, and nothing is very much fun anymore, then you may want to read this piece from Rick Wilson, writing for The Daily Beast, titled “Trump Is Going to Burn Down Everything and Everyone, and Republicans, That Means You.”
Wilson looks past last week’s panoply of Trumpian insults and displays of pyrotechnical irrationality. He looks past Trump’s press conference and behavior with hapless Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, though he notes that he “looked like he was the very unwilling star of an ISIS hostage video.” Wilson instead distills the week’s essence for the consumption of Trump’s Republican enablers in both the House and Senate—who have hitched their star to the orange circus, but are also facing re-election in 2020.
Trump Is Going to Burn Down Everything and Everyone, and Republicans, That Means You
Donald Trump’s Oval Office performance-art masterpiece Wednesday was one for the ages, a pity-party, stompy-foot screech session by President Snowflake von Pissypants, the most put-upon man ever to hold the highest office in the land. If you watched his nationally televised press conference, Trump’s shrill, eye-popping hissy fit scanned like the end of a long, coke-fueled bender where the itchy, frenzied paranoia is dry-humping the last ragged gasps of the earlier party-powder fun.It’s important to bear in mind here that Wilson is a Republican political strategist, who served as a field director for George H.W. Bush, in the Department of Defense under Dick Cheney, and who has produced television commercials for Rudy Giuliani, as well as Republican House and Senate candidates. He also wrote Everything Trump Touches Dies, which reached number one last year on the New York Times’ Bestsellers book list for nonfiction.
You want to know why so few Republicans have held town-hall meetings since early 2017? Because Trump is the cancer they deny is consuming them from the inside out. They see the political grave markers of 42 of their GOP House colleagues—and several hundred down-ballot Republicans—booted from office since 2017 and know that outside of the deepest red enclaves, they’re salesmen for a brand no one is buying.
I have some bad news, Republicans. It never gets better. There is no daylight at the end of this tunnel. Trump is a suicide bomber, and you’ve strapped yourselves to him so tightly that when he explodes, you’re going out to meet the 72 porn stars of the Trumpian afterlife with him. (Spoiler alert: They all look like Ivanka.)The silence of the Republicans in the face of ever-increasing levels of insanity from the Oval Office has already been noticed. Wilson, as one of their compadres, understands why: Like North Koreans forced to clap louder and stand for hours for their Dear Leader’s birthday, Republicans are scared shitless that their careers will come crashing down, collapsing under a torrent of abuse from this deranged maniac they’ve put into office.
Wilson believes it isn’t going to matter how hard Republicans try to hide in the weeds, eventually they’ll be dragged down in the slow-motion catastrophe that has now begun to unfold, and in spite of the best efforts of Trump’s “Ukraine Clown Posse” (why couldn’t I have thought of that?) to escape the House’s right to subpoena.
Trump is going to burn down everyone and everything, hoping that he can once again escape sanction and accountability, though both the number and severity of his blossoming array of problems don’t seem amenable to the usual hold-my-beer tweetstorms that have worked so well for him so many times.Wednesday’s press conference seems to be a turning point, in Wilson’s view.
Few people on either side of the political divide understand that this is the new normal. We’re in for months of a slow-boil constitutional crisis as Team Trump mounts a game defense of an indefensible president and his indefensible acts by claiming unlimited executive powers and total immunity from the law and justice. We’re in for a reshaping of the political battlefield of 2020 from the top down.
It’s going to get very, very ugly... uglier than a spiked fence with a snake moat covered in Trump-brand logos.The coming year is going to provide the ultimate stress-test for our democracy, as well as for millions of Americans. It’s going to be a rough ride.
A little humor is going to be necessary, from time to time.
