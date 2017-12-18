Ouch! A polling firm asked voters for the first word that comes to mind when they hear 'Trump'

Quinnipiac University did a national poll with a few questions about Donald Trump. Among the highlights (or lowlights) was what happened when they asked voters for the first word that comes to mind when they hear the name “Donald Trump.” The results are not going to make the notoriously thin-skinned megalomaniac happy. Here are the top responses:
#1 — IDIOT
#2— LIAR
#3— INCOMPETENT
Given more than one word, the responses were not much better for the deeply unpopular Trump:
In the same open-ended question, allowing for any answer, 35 voters say “leader,” with 35 voters saying “strong,” 26 voters saying “a**hole,” 21 voters saying “great,” 19 voters saying “moron,” 18 voters saying “arrogant” and 17 voters saying “disgusting,” the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University Poll finds. Of the 48 words used by five or more voters, 30 words are negative.The poll confirmed previous polls showing Trump with an abysmal 37% approval rating. Interestingly enough, it also showed voters believe Republicans put their party above their country.
Republicans in Congress put party over country, American voters say 74 – 19 percent. Republican voters are divided as 46 percent say their party puts country first and 45 percent say it’s party first.2018 cannot get here fast enough.
