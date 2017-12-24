A Christmas Cat

Two separate neighbors saw the cat parked out front of its old home, looking lost and hungry. Food was bought and brought, and we fed her nightly. The tabby wanted the food, but not the humans. So, for about a year, that is what she got.Then, gradually, she realized that these folks might be OK. And maybe their brief touch could be tolerated, if followed by her hearty hiss. Many brief touches and hisses followed over several months. Meanwhile, the house was bought by a realtor, whose team busied itself with renovations. The cat stayed invisible during the workday. She reappeared in the dusky shadows, ears cocked for the sound of her caterers. We came, we fed, we went.
A For Sale sign went up. Furniture went in to make the newly-painted house look homey, at the Open House. People came. The cat hid.
Today, the house still awaits new owners. The cat didn't wait.
She decided to find her own new home.
That seems to be our house two doors down. She began coming to our front door about two weeks ago. Just sitting. Waiting in the cold for her food to be delivered to her old dining spot. She happily, but at a distance, walked back with us, and warily ate her dinner there. Hissed, then disappeared until the next night.
Slowly, the dining area came to be our front step. Invitations to step inside were declined, as Bryce, our Australian Shepherd peeked out the door occasionally. He is cat tolerant, to a point. He now knows the plan, and cooperates by tiptoeing about, avoiding eye contact, being very quiet.
Today is the cat's fourth sleepover in our laundry room, our traditional cat bedroom. Probably the first nights in a house in two years...and the first cat to spend the night since our old tabby, Kate died a year ago. We uncovered Kate’s old carpeted cat perch, the feeding dishes, the litter box. All were installed that first night, as the cat cuddled in my wife's arms in the recliner. The tabby still spends her day outdoors, probably on that lawn furniture several doors down. But if I'm outside in front, she comes over to explore the garage, and just to hang out. She is still very suspicious of the dog, and declined his attempt to sniff noses. He got a hiss for it, so he knows she is not to be messed with. But they are OK with one another.
Update: It is now a few days before Christmas. The new cat has been sleeping at our place for about 10 days now, and some days doesn't even go back to her old backyard. Just as well, it is hectic there, as a nice and new young family are busily moving in. ‘Good that we still had the toys, beds and tools. All are being purred over again, as if new.
I did buy “Greta” a new toy, stuffed with catnip. It is being batted across the living room now.
Merry Christmas for all.
