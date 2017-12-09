Jeff Flake lies to a dying man about the impact of his tax bill vote

Barkan has ALS, and wanted Flake to know that stretching out his lifespan for at least a few more years, so his very young son has the chance to really know and remember him, depends on his ability to continue to afford a respirator. The conversation was recorded in a series of tweets starting here. The one to focus on for the moment, though, is this. At that link, you can watch Flake tell Barkan that there won't be cuts to his and other disabled people's care triggered by the sequester—"pay-go" cuts—because Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell said so.
"Pay-go has been triggered several times," Flake tells Barkan, "but it has never been implemented." Tell that to the thousands of people cut off from cancer treatment starting in 2013, when pay-go cuts on Medicare were most definitely implemented, Mr. Flake. "Both Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have already issued statements," he continued, "saying that they're not going to implement pay-go, or they're going to waive pay-go."
And then look at what Flake said hours before having that conversation with Mr. Barkan.
Flake tweeted after the exchange to Barkan: "I enjoyed the conversation, Ady. We won’t always agree, by I admire your courage and knowledgeable advocacy." He didn’t mention the fact that the very same day he was giving Ady assurances that his care would be safe, he was advocating for cutting him—and plenty of other disabled people—off.
So much for the principled Senator Flake. If you are in Arizona, let him know how disappointed you are in him, and tell him he can redeem himself by voting against the tax bill when it comes back to the Senate.
Sen. Jeff Flake contact numbers:
DC: 202-224-4521
Phoenix: 602-840-1891
Tuscon: 520-575-8633
