City of Nazareth cancels Christmas celebrations in protest of Donald Trump's Jerusalem embassy move

Donald Trump promised to bring Christmas back (as if it ever went away), telling his biggest fans over and over again that Christmas would be better than ever. Welp, after his decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the mayor of Nazareth is pulling the plug on a planned Christmas celebration. From the NY Daily News:
The Israeli town of Nazareth has canceled Christmas celebrations, with the mayor saying the end of festivities is due to President Trump.
Mayor Ali Salam, who presides over the town in northern Israel of mostly Muslims and Christians, announced Thursday that planned events such as a Christmas market and festival were called off.
He cited the U.S. decision directly and said that it had taken the "joy" from the celebrations in the hometown of Jesus Christ, according to 10 News.Thanks a lot, Scrooge! You canceled the Christmas celebration in Jesus’ own hometown!
No comments:
Post a Comment