Boom! Eric Holder Fires Warning Shot to Republicans Undermining Mueller Investigation

Speaking on behalf of the vast majority of the American people, Republicans in Congress be forewarned:any attempt to remove Bob Mueller will not be tolerated.These are BS attacks on him/his staff that are blatantly political-designed to hide the real wrongdoing. Country not party.
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), the #2 guy in Senate GOP leadership, gives Trump the green light to fire Mueller and quash the Russia investigation. https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn/status/941850095993196547
Eric Holder speaks for me sooner than John Cornyn does. I guess Cornyn missed what happened on Tuesday to Roy Moore.
And for some morale reinforcement here's a scoop from Axios that reports that Mueller has tens of thousands of Trump transition team emails.
- Trump officials discovered Mueller had the emails when his prosecutors used them as the basis for questions to witnesses, the sources said.
- The emails include 12 accounts, one of which contains about 7,000 emails, the sources said.
- The accounts include the team's political leadership and the foreign-policy team, the sources said.
Why it matters: The transition emails are said to include sensitive exchanges on matters that include potential appointments, gossip about the views of particular senators involved in the confirmation process, speculation about vulnerabilities of Trump nominees, strategizing about press statements, and policy planning on everything from war to taxes.
- “Mueller is using the emails to confirm things, and get new leads,” a transition source told me.
How it happened: The sources say Mueller obtained the emails from the General Services Administration, the government agency that hosted the transition email system, which had addresses ending in “ptt.gov,” for Presidential Transition Team.And just to wrap this up with a bow, Rep. Ted Lieu points out the absurdity of republicans trying to discredit the FBI and Robert Mueller:
Ted Lieu ✔ @tedlieu
Dear @JohnCornyn: FBI Director Christopher Wray gave over $39,000 exclusively to Republicans. Are you okay with that? Because if you are, then you need to shut up with the partisan talk about our dedicated, professional and patriotic FBI officials. https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn/status/942055255516344320 …
