Ted Cruz's wife complains about his $174K salary: ‘we’re not buying a second home anytime soon’

Now Ted’s wife, Heidi Cruz, tells The Atlantic that Ted’s measly $174,000/yr salary is holding them back—from acquiring more real estate.
“I really feel mission-driven on what he’s accomplishing,” she clarified. But “it does take some supportiveness, you know. Six to seven years in it, with me being the primary breadwinner—it’s like, ‘Uh, yeah, this is when people say thank you. I’ll now take that appreciation.’” She laughed. “Yeah, we’re seven years into this, and we’re not buying a second home anytime soon.”Heidi is a managing director for Goldman Sachs. I’m fairly certain that between Ted’s salary and her salary, they enjoy a level of comfort that many Americans can’t even imagine.
How much does she make? By Wall Street standards, her earnings at Goldman were merely good. On the Cruz’s joint tax return from 2010, it appears her salary was around $360,000. Cruz hasn’t released his 2013 or 2014 tax returns. His personal disclosure form has a line for salary for Heidi Cruz from Goldman Sachs, but doesn’t say what it is. But it is likely substantially higher. According to her LinkedIn profile, Heidi Cruz in 2013 was promoted to managing director—the final step on the ladder before becoming partner. According to Glassdoor.com, the typical managing director at Goldman has base salary of about $376,000 and total compensation –including bonus and stock – of about $600,000 per year.Heidi Cruz, just like her husband Ted, is out of touch with the harsh economic realities most Americans face today. They aren’t thinking about a second home. Many are thinking where their next meal is coming from. It’s this attitude that tells you that Ted Cruz will never serve the people—he will always serve the wealthy few.
There’s a much better choice in Texas and his name is Beto O’Rourke.
Beto promises to be a fine and decent public servant, who all Americans can count on. Beto will always be thinking about the most vulnerable among us. Beto will fight for every American.
No comments:
Post a Comment