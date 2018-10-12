Recreational Pot Booming: Colorado Marijuana Sales Continue Breaking Records in August

Jacqueline Collins
October 11, 2018
Westword
Denverite
Sales began to rev up in June, DOR data shows, when overall dispensary revenues hit $129.5 million after a slow start to the year. Even more money was spent on pot in July, when the industry brought in a then-record $138.5 million, just beating out August 2017 for the highest monthly total since recreational marijuana sales began in January 2014.
As with June and July, August's numbers were pushed by increasing recreational sales, which hit just under $113 million: the highest retail pot sales in Colorado history. Medical sales also increased, though, rising just under $1 million month-over-month to $28.3 million. That's two straight months of increasing medical marijuana sales, right after MMJ hit its lowest number since 2014 in May.
Marijuana sales generally peak in August or September in Colorado, with earnings dropping as the temperature does. So far, however, it looks like commercial sales in California, which began in January 2018, haven't cut much into Colorado's business.
Colorado Department of Revenue
