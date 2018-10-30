Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt does not hold back in tonight's Commentary

And Steve Schmidt is calling out the Trump racism for what it is, again today.
Schmidt was on Chris Hayes show All-in tonight. And he did not hold back.
However we got here -- we are here.
And where we are, is at an unprecedented place in American history.
We have never had a President of the United States do, what his president is doing.
He is stoking a cold civil war in this country, and it has turned hot on the periphery.
This man Bowers, what he said was, when he went in he said: "I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw the optics -- I'm going in."
And he went in, to kill Jews. Jews that he believed were financing 'the Caravan’; the invading army, like a Panzer Division, that is threatening the southern border -- an army that is racked and riddled with disease.
The same type of rhetoric, the same type of propaganda, that you would have seen in Germany in 1938: Dehumanization. Turning people into infested vermin.
What Trump is doing is stoking and inciting, for the purposes of political power, the worst amongst us, to take action in his name.
We have a situation, whereby but for the grace of God, the largest mass assassination attempt was avoided -- that target amongst them, two former presidents of the United States.
Everyone of those people, was a target of Donald Trump's. And this man, a fanatic, was radicalized by Fox News, by talk radio, by a right-wing propaganda machine -- that is as sophisticated, as it has turned deadly.Chris asks the "abnormal false equivalency" going on right now in politics.
Steve Schmidt:
William F Buckley's great contribution to America, and American conservatism, was to kick the crazies out of the conservative movement.
Probably a longer discussion than we have time for tonight. Unfortunately looking back liberalism became an epithet [...] conservatism and liberalism [both historically are branches of ‘liberal thought’] — which compete in an open arena of ideas to move the country forward.
What we are seeing is the co-option of the Republican Party, in a cult of personality, which is fundamentally unconservative led by Donald Trump.
That is authoritarian in nature, that is antithetical to the Republican Party and the conservative movement as it has existed over the last 40 years.
But it is something more. It is the incitements.
Imagine, AFTER a bomb was sent to CNN the president goes and says
"the press is the enemy of the people,” and then he says "the anger in the country is because the press is critical of him."
What he is saying to the next sick person at the end of transmission is: 'if you take an action, it is because they deserve it.'
What we are seeing, just as we saw young, displaced, evil or sick, or just plain losers being radicalized by ISIS -- we are are seeing that same thing in the US right now.
These 2 losers, these 2 sick people -- 3 sick, evil people -- are being radicalized by the right-wing propaganda machine industry. And that's exactly what it is.
This whole ‘Caravan’ in the last week of the Election is by a giant Lie.
[...] That a whole military division would be deployed to the border, to confront women and children [ — is unbelievable.]Schmidt goes on call out the right-wing propaganda machine participants by name …
[...]
Mark Levin, Rush Limbaugh, and Brietbart, and Newsbusters, and Judical Watch, and all the rest of them — have blood on their hands. [...] The white nationalists, the daily stormer, talk radio, dark-corners of the internet, Fox News, Sinclair Broadcasting, it’s exactly the same message.Steve Schmidt concludes ...
[...] and anybody who says there is no causality between these events and the incitements are as dishonest, as they are blind.Wow.
Thought you might want to hear someone, who is channeling your anger, outrage, and shock.
