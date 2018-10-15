Liz Warren calls Trump's $1 million bluff, releases DNA test showing Native American ancestry

He concluded that “the vast majority” of Warren’s ancestry is European, but he added that “the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor.”
Bustamante calculated that Warren’s pure Native American ancestor appears in her family tree “in the range of 6-10 generations ago.” That timing fits Warren’s family lore, passed down during her Oklahoma upbringing, that her great-great-great-grandmother, O.C. Sarah Smith, was at least partially Native American.Back in July, Trump said “I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian. I have a feeling she will say no.”
Trump’s feeling that Warren would say no to DNA testing has been proved wrong—and Warren is calling on him to deliver, tweeting that her choice of charity for that million-dollar contribution is the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center. The folks over there probably shouldn’t start mentally spending an extra million dollars, though, because while Warren has showed that there was substance behind her family stories, Donald Trump is not in the habit of living up to his big promises of charitable giving.
Just last week, Trump told Fox News “She can't prove anything ... You know what? I have more Indian blood in me than she does. I have none, unfortunately. I have none.” Wrong again.
It can’t be repeated often enough how stupid this all is, how Republicans have had to grasp at the tiniest straws to attack Elizabeth Warren because they have so little else that will tear down her powerful voice. Her career advanced because of her work, not because the law schools that hired her saw her as a way to boost their racial diversity. She has been completely clear that her Indian ancestry was generations back, and other people in her family—including a second cousin she never met—have said they were raised with similar stories about their background. And now she’s brought the DNA evidence Trump said he wanted. Can we move on and let her talk about the issues again, now?
Laura Clawson ·
No comments:
Post a Comment