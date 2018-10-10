Christine Blasey Ford Still Can't Go Home Due to 'Unending' Death Threats

Christine Blasey Ford. (photo: Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)
wo weeks after testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party in the early 1980s, a lawyer for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford says she’s still unable to return to her California home because of the sheer volume of death threats she’s received since coming forward with her story.
Speaking with NBC News’ Kasie Hunt on Sunday evening, Ford’s attorney Debra Katz said it would be “quite some time” before Ford would be able to live at home.
“The threats have been unending,” Kats continued. “It’s deplorable, it’s been very frightening.”
A family friend told People magazine last week that Ford’s teenage sons have been taken in by members of her community, so they could remain in school while the family stays hidden due to the threats.
Despite the horrific abuses Dr. Ford and her family have endured since her testimony, Katz said she has also received “extraordinary letters of support and encouragement.”
“But these threats are extremely distressing,” Katz added.
Despite Blasey Ford’s compelling testimony and whatever the hell it was that Kavanaugh did, the Senate went ahead and confirmed Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday.
