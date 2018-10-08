An Avowed Pussy-Grabber and an Alleged Rapist - Take my Mom's Advice: Screw 'em.

This is a picture of my Mom, who died about 11 years ago. In the early 1980s, she escorted women into Planned Parenthood. For her efforts, the ever tolerant and loving religious right labeled her "The Murdering Grandma." But she had the audacity to believe that women had the right to control their own bodies.
The Kavanaugh nomination is one of the most obscene political circuses I have ever witnessed. A group of older white men listened ever so politely to an extremely credible witness, only to dismiss her allegations because "she just couldn't remember enough of the facts," or, "she was assaulted, just not by our guy." Kavanaugh's spoiled brat "I'm entitled to this job" primal scream -- which would disqualify anyone from any job -- was instead rewarded by granting him a seat on the nation's highest court.
Times seem extremely dark. Several commentators have observed -- I believe correctly -- that the nation is more divided than at any time since the Civil War. Gains made over the last 50-60 years are seriously endangered by the Trump coalition, which, through racism, sexism, bullying, and a complete inability to accept the fact that white men are no longer in the majority, is doing everything they can to solidify the power of the white male aristocracy into American political culture long after they are dead and buried. The appointment of a fifth, Federalist Society member to the Supreme Court is a powerful step in achieving that goal.
For those of us who believe that racism and sexism are fundamentally wrong, it feels as though we have lost. This is where my Mom, in her ever-so-delicate way, would say, "Screw them." Mom's feminism arose because, despite her intelligence and capabilities, her upbringing informed her that her only role was as a supportive wife. She accepted this but wanted more for women. She fought for this throughout her life in various ways, some bold, some subtle.
Once again, we have to run to the ramparts to battle for victories we thought already achieved and against an enemy we thought vanquished. It is a frustrating prospect. But we've already laid some powerful groundwork. The Democrats already have more women and minority candidates -- by far -- than at any time in our history. And two leading contenders for the 2020 presidential nomination -- Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren -- are strong and extremely capable women. Finally, thanks to the Republicans openly embracing racism and sexism through their leader, President "shithole country pussy-grabber," we are extremely motivated.
So, as my Mom would say, "Screw them." Every last one of them from, Chuck "There's too much work on the Judiciary Committee for a woman to do" Grassley, to John, "I'm having a beer for Kavanaugh" Cornyn, to Orrin "I'll talk to you when you grow up" Hatch, to Donald "I moved on her like a bitch" Trump. Let's get them out of office and relegate them to the ash heap of history where they so richly belong.
Screw them, indeed.
