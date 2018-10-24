Clarence Thomas's terrible wife tweets completely fake news about immigrant caravan violence

The big boogie man for right-wing groups right now is the “George Soros-funded” immigrant caravan that is bringing thousands of criminals into our country, where they will steal your teenage daughters … and your jobs! Virginia Thomas, wife of and apologist for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, likes to mix it up from her position on high. From her (now) protected Twitter account, she passed along this frightening image of a bloody Mexican law enforcement officer.That’s some pretty damning stuff. I wonder why the media won’t share that image?
Oh, right, because they already did share that image when it was taken, back in 2012!
Snopes was able to quickly break down where this and other images came from, and it turns out it had nothing to do with the immigrants working their way up into the United States. That image came from clashes between students and police during protests over school curriculum in Michoacan.
This isn’t the first or last time Virginia Thomas has passed on right-wing conspiracy-theory bullshit to quiet the screaming guilt she must feel for being such a grotesque human being. After the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, Thomas promoted the old anti-Semitic claim that Jews were killed during the Holocaust in part because they had given up their right to carry firearms.
This is the same lady that gave an award to fraud James O’Keefe at a Trump hotel in Washington back in December of last year.
So, like her husband, Virginia Thomas is a terrible person who uses false information to prove fake points.
