Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Monster Who Bragged About Killing Family of Baboons Forced to Resign by Idaho Governor.



shot-family-baboons-idaho-wildlife-africa-hunt.jpg
Good riddance.
  
(Trigger)
Idaho state Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer recently posted trophy photos and couldn’t keep from bragging about killing a whole family of baboons with his trusty bow and arrows.

omolunvc4vy.jpg
Fischer also posted shots of his prowess at killing giraffes and cheetahs but I will spare you the carnage.

Idaho’s Republican Governor, C. L. “Butch” Otter, was not amused and called for and readily accepted Fischer’s resignation.
Huffington Post
“In a resignation letter to Idaho Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter, state Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer cited poor judgment in posting the images.
“I recently made some poor judgments that resulted in sharing photos of a hunt in which I did not display an appropriate level of sportsmanship and respect for the animals I harvested,” he wrote.”
“Harvested” isn’t that precious?

How does baboon taste, Blake?
“Otter, who first appointed Fischer to the seven-member commission in 2014, said he asked for and received Fischer’s resignation on Monday.
“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government. Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not,” Otter said in a statement.”
Quite right Governor, posing with slaughter baby monkeys is indeed poor judgement.

But what are some more disdainful of today?

Carrying live babies is somehow emasculating, but posing with dead ones is not I suppose.

Good thing Idaho’s governor has more humanity than Morgan. 

(Please visit my website The Durrati Column and sign up for my newsletter. Thanx!)
