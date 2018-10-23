Monster Who Bragged About Killing Family of Baboons Forced to Resign by Idaho Governor.

Idaho’s Republican Governor, C. L. “Butch” Otter, was not amused and called for and readily accepted Fischer’s resignation.
Huffington Post
“In a resignation letter to Idaho Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter, state Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer cited poor judgment in posting the images.
“Harvested” isn’t that precious?“I recently made some poor judgments that resulted in sharing photos of a hunt in which I did not display an appropriate level of sportsmanship and respect for the animals I harvested,” he wrote.”
How does baboon taste, Blake?
“Otter, who first appointed Fischer to the seven-member commission in 2014, said he asked for and received Fischer’s resignation on Monday.
Quite right Governor, posing with slaughter baby monkeys is indeed poor judgement.“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government. Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not,” Otter said in a statement.”
But what are some more disdainful of today?
Carrying live babies is somehow emasculating, but posing with dead ones is not I suppose.
Good thing Idaho’s governor has more humanity than Morgan.
(Please visit my website The Durrati Column and sign up for my newsletter. Thanx!)
No comments:
Post a Comment