Thursday, May 28, 2020

Why wear a mask in public?


When I wear a mask in public:
 
🔵 I want you to know that I am educated enough to know that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus.
 
🔵 No, I don’t “live in fear” of the virus; I just want to be part of the solution, not the problem.
 
🔵 I don’t feel like the “government is controlling me;” I feel like I’m being a contributing adult to society and I want to teach others the same.
 
🔵 The world doesn’t revolve around me. It’s not all about me and my comfort.

🔵 If we all could live with other people's consideration in mind, this whole world would be a much better place.

🔵 Wearing a mask doesn’t make me weak, scared, stupid, or even “controlled.” It makes me considerate.

🔵 When you think about how you look, how uncomfortable it is, or what others think of you, just imagine someone close to you - a child, a father, a mother, grandparent, aunt, or uncle - choking on a respirator , alone without you or any family member allowed at bedside.

🔵 Ask yourself if you could have sucked it up a little for them.
