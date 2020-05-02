Data be damned, Trump touts 'very strong' U.S. death totals per million Americans

You can't make this stuff up. The U.S. has now recorded far more deaths due to coronavirus than any another country—nearly 65,000 deaths as of about noon on Friday.
But Donald Trump is convinced this is a good thing. Right on the heels of son-in-law Jared Kushner declaring the rising U.S. death toll a "great success story," Trump framed the numbers in a positive light at Thursday's press conference. "Our death totals, our numbers, per million people, are really very, very strong," Trump said. "We're very proud of the job we've done."
Trump was ever so inartfully suggesting that, in terms of deaths per million residents, the U.S. was really smelling like a rose. But that's just another lie that he wasn't even able to properly articulate. The U.S. is middling at best—doing better than some countries, such as Belgium, Spain, and Italy, but much worse than other countries, such as Germany, Austria, Canada, Mexico, and many, many others.
What's more, while many of the other European countries are starting to reach the back side of their spikes in cases, the U.S. is still in the middle of that journey. In other words, the U.S. could still easily end up crushing most other comparably situated countries in terms of deaths per million people.
Whatever the case, our country is presently skyrocketing past the 60,000 death toll that Trump floated last month as a huge victory for his administration. Now the stable genius and his minions are quickly moving the goal posts even as the U.S. government orders up 100,000 new body bags.
Just go ahead and mark me down as tired of all the winning. Oh, and Kushner's proving to be just as sociopathic as Trump. I'm sure all those Americans currently grieving the loss of a loved one or even several loved ones were cheered by his celebration of Trump's exquisitely lethal successes.
But Donald Trump is convinced this is a good thing. Right on the heels of son-in-law Jared Kushner declaring the rising U.S. death toll a "great success story," Trump framed the numbers in a positive light at Thursday's press conference. "Our death totals, our numbers, per million people, are really very, very strong," Trump said. "We're very proud of the job we've done."
Trump was ever so inartfully suggesting that, in terms of deaths per million residents, the U.S. was really smelling like a rose. But that's just another lie that he wasn't even able to properly articulate. The U.S. is middling at best—doing better than some countries, such as Belgium, Spain, and Italy, but much worse than other countries, such as Germany, Austria, Canada, Mexico, and many, many others.
What's more, while many of the other European countries are starting to reach the back side of their spikes in cases, the U.S. is still in the middle of that journey. In other words, the U.S. could still easily end up crushing most other comparably situated countries in terms of deaths per million people.
Whatever the case, our country is presently skyrocketing past the 60,000 death toll that Trump floated last month as a huge victory for his administration. Now the stable genius and his minions are quickly moving the goal posts even as the U.S. government orders up 100,000 new body bags.
Just go ahead and mark me down as tired of all the winning. Oh, and Kushner's proving to be just as sociopathic as Trump. I'm sure all those Americans currently grieving the loss of a loved one or even several loved ones were cheered by his celebration of Trump's exquisitely lethal successes.
No comments:
Post a Comment