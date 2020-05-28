CONTRAST IN STYLES: Trump's non-reaction, Biden's reaction to 100,000 death milestone

Donald Trump has been throwing around coronavirus statistics for months. In late February, it was "15 people" infected that Trump mused would soon be "down to close to zero." By late March, the White House task force warned that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans might die in the pandemic. Another month later in late April, Trump played up the idea that "if you lose 65,000 people," it might not be that bad compared to worst-case scenarios. By May, Trump just started shooting off casualty stats like a Gatling gun, often contradicting himself within a 24-hour span. "We'll be at 100,000, a hundred and ten," he said the morning of May 8, only to revise downward later that day to "95,000 people, ultimately."
But on the day most of America finally mourned the 100,000 milestone, Trump was nowhere to be found. Nothing from his infamous rapid-fire Twitter feed. No events planned, no moment of silence, nothing to honor the dead.
Around 5:30 PM ET Wednesday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden sent out a missive to America, promising the heartbroken that "the day will come when the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes."
A little over an hour later, Trump tweeted out segments from Lou Dobbs Tonight in which Dobbs declared Trump "arguably the greatest president in our history."
By Wednesday evening, the digital version of most of America's mainstream newspapers shared in the nation's heartbreak.
By Wednesday evening, the digital version of most of America's mainstream newspapers shared in the nation's heartbreak.
But not Trump. As of around 9 PM ET on Wednesday, the nation had heard nothing from its commander in chief. And by 9 AM ET on Thursday, Trump had retweeted an article comparing the wearing of masks to slavery. Still, in terms of acknowledging the massive loss of life, nothing other than his prebuttal to the milestone.
“For all of the political hacks out there, if I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1 1/2 to 2 Million People, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number,” Trump tweeted out Tuesday. "I acted very quickly, and made the right decisions."
Shorter Trump: It could have been worse.
And the reality is, it is indeed going to get worse.
On Wednesday, the United States officially passed the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from the COVID-19 virus. While Donald Trump marked the occasion by attacking members of the media and floating conspiracy theories on Twitter, Joe Biden released a somber, heartfelt message to the families of the 100,000 Americans who fell victim to this deadly virus, as well as a message to Americans as a whole.
Although he never mentions his own family, it is clear he taps his own journey with grief after the deaths of his first wife, Neila, his daughter, Naomi, and his son, Beau.
Please take a moment to watch (or read via the transcript below) Biden’s message. Let’s all take a moment to hold those 100,000 families in our hearts and minds today.
My fellow Americans, there are moments in our history that are so grim, so heart-rending that they’re forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus here in the United States alone. Each one leaving behind a family that will never again be whole.
I think I know what you’re feeling. You feel like you’re being sucked in a black hole in the middle of your chest. It’s suffocating. Your heart is broken, there is nothing but a feeling of emptiness right now.
For most of you, you were unable to be there when you lost your beloved family member or best friend. For most of you, you were unable to be there when they died alone.
With the pain, the anger and the frustration you’ll wonder whether or not you’ll be able to get anywhere from here. It’s made all the worse by knowing that this is a fateful milestone that should’ve never reached—that could have been avoided.
According to a study done by Columbia University, if the administration had acted just one week earlier to implement social-distancing and do what it had to do just one week sooner, as many as 36,000 of these deaths might have been averted.
To all of you who are hurting so badly, I’m so sorry for your loss. I know there is nothing I or anyone else can say or do to dull the sharpness of the pain you feel right now, but I can promise you from experience, the day will come when the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes.
My prayer for all of you is that that day will come sooner rather than later. But I promise you it will come and when it does you know you can make it.
God bless each and every one of you and the blessed memory of the one you lost. This nation grieves with you. Take some solace from the fact we all grieve with you.Somber leadership. Wasn’t that a refreshing change?
