Friday, May 8, 2020

Trump on social protest, the American way




Because of the COVID mess, the two upcoming Tom the Dancing Bug books, Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader, will now be available by online pre-order only.

Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers here. The deadline for ordering is June 30, 2020. 

"Delve into the dementia, the dread, and the delightfulness of this collection of Tom the Dancing Bug's strips -- it's history through the lens of a self-loathing insomniac. In a way, it's all of us."
-Patton Oswalt 

