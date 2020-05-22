As Trump commands nation to 'REOPEN,' more Americans blame him for mounting death toll

As a rather mentally addled sociopath, Donald Trump doesn't grasp a lot of things, particularly when it comes to any human emotions that aren't exclusively centered around himself. So as Trump tweets out his demands to "REOPENOURCOUNTRY!" and "TRANSITION TO GREATNESS," he really isn't tracking the fact that the vast majority of Americans aren't running into that burning building, especially as he issues commands from his White House cocoon.
The Washington Post's Philip Bump has a nice round-up of the various polling, including Quinnipiac's finding that three-quarters of voters prefer a "slower reopening"—including fully 50% of Republicans and 74% of independents—even if it hurts the economy.
The message from voters, according to Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy: "Reopen slowly, even if we are rolling the dice on how it will affect the economy, say three-quarters of American voters." In other words, by and large, Americans are still on the side of prioritizing living over that fine dining experience they crave.
But here's another data point from Navigator Research that clearly hasn't sunk in at the White House: The number of Americans who say Trump is responsible for the high U.S. death toll is on the rise, ticking up 11 points in a month from 50% to 61%. Even among Republicans, that number has nearly doubled in the last month, from 14% to 27%. And among independents, the number holding Trump at least somewhat or mostly responsible has soared from 41% last month to 68% this month.
