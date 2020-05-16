Cartoon: Legal trouble? Better buzz Barr!

Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers here. The deadline for ordering is June 30, 2020.
"That fact that Tom the bug can keep dancing in this day and age is a testament to Ruben Bolling’s skills as a cartoonist!" -Seth Meyers
JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Get exclusive access to comics before they are published, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff. JOIN TODAY.
FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.
No comments:
Post a Comment