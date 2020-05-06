YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Trump wishes women reporters were more like '50s TV housewife Donna Reed



WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the press as he departs the White House January 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to New Orleans today to address the American Farm Bureau Federationâ€™s 100th annual convention. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Donald Trump turned the loony spigot on to full blast for his recent interview with Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, and boy did the cray-cray flow.

In addition to claiming people are “starting to feel good now” and that “the one thing that the pandemic has taught us is that I was right,” Trump suggested that he wished female news reporters were a bit more like ‘50s TV housewives.
New York Post:
He singled out two CBS News journalists as people who particularly irritated him — Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid — during the briefings.

“It wasn’t Donna Reed, I can tell you that,” Trump said, referring to the film and TV star best known for playing Mary Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful Life” and later starring as the mom in an eponymous family TV sitcom of the ’50s and ’60s.

“Paula Reid, she’s sitting there and I say, ‘How angry. I mean, What’s the purpose?’ They’re not even tough questions, but you see the attitude of these people, it’s like incredible.
I guess that’s what he means when he says America used to be great but isn’t anymore. Women used to know their place, and they wouldn’t dare backtalk a man, no matter how stupid and evil he was.

And God forbid anyone be angry at a press conference. I mean, can you even imagine?
