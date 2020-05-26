Bad News for Trump, Worse News for Self Isolation

So, in really uplifting, great news, my tiny resort town of Idyllwild, California is vibrant with healthy trees, plants and shrubs this Spring due to a normal, cold, wet winter.
In terrible news for Trump, a thirty-something, rabid anti-choice Trump lover who lives up here full time has turned the corner due to his terrible handling of this pandemic and now HATES HIM!!! She's even going to innoculate her children when a vaccine comes out. Damn! Someone woke the f’ck up! And if she woke up, anyone can, which is very, very bad news for Trump the Terrible.
Sadly, in very bad pandemic news up in this mountain town, visitors and locals this holiday weekend are busy shopping in town without masks or social distancing! Even shop keepers are not wearing masks, as if this whole Covid 100k death thing never happened!
I mean, WTF?!? It's just horrifying. No cure. No vaccine. People DYING every day and these IDIOTS are acting as if it was just a blip on the screen of life!
To date, there are only 5 confirmed Covid cases up here out of a population of 3000+, but that's after the town shut down in mid-March and most local people have been wearing masks to buy groceries and get take out from the few restaurants that were still open for business.
This weekend it appears all bets are off. People must think it's over and done with or it's been long enough or they're listening to that fat f’ck playing golf and now gift shops, hardware stores and gardening supplies are all back open for business, like there is no pandemic! Few masks, lots of crowding with no social distancing.
Covid’s best case scenario.
I see a huge spike in deaths fast approaching, with no end in sight unless and until there's a vaccine. My husband and I are at great risk, both of us being over 60 and with various respiratory issues, so we wear masks and gloves, stay 6 feet from EVERYONE and wash hands as soon as we get home, going out only for necessities, unless we can have things delivered.
I thought this whole experience with self isolation for months was a scene out of The Twilight Zone. Now, witnessing these idiots risking their lives, their family’s lives, health workers’ lives and everyone else they come into contact with is another episode of The Twilight Zone, only much more deadly and horrible.
Damn. The stoopid. It burns!
