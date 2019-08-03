Wow! Go Read Nadler's Court Filing. It's An Impeachment Inquiry Folks !

judiciary.house.gov/…
Because Department of Justice policies will not allow prosecution of a sitting President, the United States House of Representatives is the only institution of the Federal Government that can now hold President Trump accountable for these actions. To do so, the House must have access to all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise its full Article I powers, including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity—approval of articles of impeachment.
As Chairman Nadler recently wrote in a Memorandum issued to all Members of the Committee, “[w]ith regard to the Committee’s responsibility to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the President, articles of impeachment have already been introduced in this Congress and referred to the Judiciary Committee.
1. In addition, the Committee has the authority to recommend its own articles of impeachment for consideration by the full House of Representatives.”
[t]he Committee seeks key documentary evidence and intends to conduct hearings with [former White House Counsel Don] McGahn and other critical witnesses testifying to determine whether the Committee should recommend articles of impeachment against the President to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment
A. Findings by Special Counsel Mueller 1.Russia’s Attack on the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election
2. The Trump Campaign’s Efforts To Benefit from Russia’s Attack
3. President Trump’s Efforts To Undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s InvestigationDid you catch that ? They’ve already filed Articles in the Judiciary Committee.
They included Schiff’s Intelligence Committee because that’s national security stuff. No judge is going to stand in the way of this. They could call Manafort up to testify and he can’t plead the 5th.
Once the judge validates this any subpoena refusal is jail time.
There’s no coming back from this; they’re telling the court we may have to impeach the SOB but we need to look at the evidence. Once this train leaves, there’s only one destination. Impeachment.
“and yet be unavailable to the House of Representatives in a proceeding of so great import as an impeachment investigation.”Go read this, you’ll feel better.
