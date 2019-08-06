At Kentucky event, young men from 'Team Mitch' posed choking and groping an AOC cut-out

But, that wasn’t the only deplorable behavior on display from Team Mitch. Young men wearing “Team Mitch” shirts showed up to that same Fancy Farm political picnic with a cardboard cut-out of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which they gleefully posed with for a series of photos while chocking and groping the image of AOC.
Qasim Rashid, Esq.Verified account @QasimRashid
TW: Sexual abuse of women 7 young white men who work for
#TeamMitch grope & kiss a cardboard cutout of @AOC w/the caption “break me off a piece of that.”
They’ve been conditioned to find abuse of women funny KY ranks 9th in rate of women murdered by men Unacceptable.
Alexandria Ocasio-CortezVerified account @AOC
Hey
@senatemajldr - these young men look like they work for you.
Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of
#TeamMitch?
Thanks.
