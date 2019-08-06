YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

At Kentucky event, young men from 'Team Mitch' posed choking and groping an AOC cut-out


PUBLISHED TO
Mitch McConnell and his team were already getting widespread criticism after his campaign account tweeted a photo from Fancy Farm picnic in Kentucky, the photo was of a Mitch McConnell campaign vehicle and a small mock graveyard in front of it, the tombstones had the names of his opponents, including his current opponent, veteran U.S. Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath. The photo was sent in the hours immediately following the politically and racially motivated mass murders in El Paso.

But, that wasn’t the only deplorable behavior on display from Team Mitch. Young men wearing “Team Mitch” shirts showed up to that same Fancy Farm political picnic with a cardboard cut-out of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which they gleefully posed with for a series of photos while chocking and groping the image of AOC.


TW: Sexual abuse of women 7 young white men who work for grope & kiss a cardboard cutout of w/the caption “break me off a piece of that.”

They’ve been conditioned to find abuse of women funny KY ranks 9th in rate of women murdered by men Unacceptable.
6:42 PM - 5 Aug 2019



Hey - these young men look like they work for you.

Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of

Thanks.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)