Florida Republican is finished with his party, tells voters to 'Beat every single one of them!'

Former Florida Republican Rep. David Jolly has never had a great relationship with his party. Pointing out how beholden to big donors GOP officials are to 60 Minutes went down like a lead balloon filled with Republican integrity.
Jolly was on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace on Monday to talk about the recent mass shootings, Donald Trump’s continued white supremacist rhetoric, and the GOP’s inaction on gun safety legislation. Asked about Trump’s rhetoric, Jolly agreed with Beto O’Rourke’s sentiments, but added that focusing solely on Donald Trump gave a pass to Republicans who have been complicit in their silence regarding such rhetoric, saying, “It is their silence that has normalized this escalation of this narrative across the country that Trump continues to reinforce.”
But he also pointed out that his former party’s “inaction on reasonable gun control measures” is probably the largest factor here. He told Wallace that he failed to “move the needle” within his party on the subject of gun safety, and that the GOP needs to face a reckoning, saying in no uncertain terms:
Republicans will never do anything on gun control. Nothing. Ever. They won't. Think about Las Vegas. They did nothing when 500 people were injured. The Pulse nightclub, 50 killed. The question for the nation was, do we allow terrorists, suspected terrorists, to buy firearms, Republicans did nothing. Parkland, they did nothing. Emanuel AME in South Carolina, nothing. Go to Sandy Hook in Connecticut, nothing. The Jewish temple in Pittsburgh, nothing. The Jewish temple in San Diego, nothing. Sutherland Springs Evangelical Church in Texas, nothing. Now we have Texas, now we have Ohio in the same weekend, and all we get is silence. So I say that because if this is the issue that informs your ideology, as a voter, the strength to draw in this moment is to commit to beating Republicans. Beat ‘em. Beat every single one of ‘em. Even the safe ones in the House—beat ‘em.Jolly went on to sound like a regular Daily Kos diarist, telling presidential candidates who can to drop out of the national race in order to beat Republican senators, and “when the Democratic Party finds their nominee, beat Donald Trump.” I can’t disagree with him here.
