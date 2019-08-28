Trump's approvals aren't just sinking nationally—they're plunging in every key battleground

Here's the comparison from Axios (using Morning Consult data) with the orange/left column denoting July 2019 and the purple/right column reflecting January 2017.
In addition to plummeting in the Rust Belt states that handed him the Electoral College, Trump has taken dramatic hits in other key battlegrounds such as Arizona, where his net negative is now -7, a whopping 26-point drop overall, or Florida, where his net negative is -1, representing a 23-point downgrade from early 2017.
Yowzer. Or how about a red-leaning farm state such as Iowa, where he's at -11, a 20-point plunge? Just guessing that GOP Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona and Joni Ernst of Iowa aren't digging those data points.
Heck of a job, Trump.
No comments:
Post a Comment