Friday, August 16, 2019

NRA responds to El Paso and Dayton shootings: the real problem is the ‘effort to destroy the NRA'

Not a good person
 Not a good organization.
 Not a good idea.
The NRA’s top dog took time out of his busy schedule fending off allegations of financial improprieties to address the recent mass shooting tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. In a video posted to the NRA’s social media pages, LaPierre spoke into a camera, reading from a teleprompter. Using intercut footage from Fox News, Wayne LaPierre explains how of course he’s saddened by the events in Texas and Ohio. Of course, it’s terrible. But hey...what we need are more good guys with guns. Set to images of non-Fox News television coverage, LaPierre launches into an attack of the liberal media conspiracy to take away your guns and turn everyone into snowflakes.
But there's nothing about an insane criminal committing a horrible act that should lead to the government taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. That will only make us less safe. Yet that's exactly what we're seeing right now–a highly orchestrated effort to disarm American citizens unlike anything we've ever seen in this country. It's an effort to destroy the NRA. To defame our millions of members and tens of millions of supporters. An effort that's fueled by billionaires and a multi-billion-dollar media machine that couldn't care less about fighting crime. Their fight is against you, your guns, and your freedom. 
You know how Texas takes away all of those good guys guns? No, you don’t because Texas has all kinds of Second Amendment patriots, and guess what? They didn’t stop the bad guy with the gun from murdering 22 people. But you know what might have helped? A red flag law allowing the police to heed the shooter’s mother’s call, when she told them she was worried that her son had purchased an “AK-styled” weapon. LaPierre’s thoughts and prayers wouldn’t have stopped the Dayton, Ohio shooter from murdering nine people, but a more comprehensive background check infrastructure might have. 

The next section is LaPierre telling everyone how the NRA has fought for more strict laws punishing drug dealers and criminals. It’s on brand and as hackneyed as ever. But, remember, the guy accused to frivolously spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on suits, and considering the purchase of a $6 million mansion, wants you to know...it’s the “elites” that are trying to tell you what to do.
Let's stand together now. Let's make this country a better, safer place. And let's fight to make sure no madman, or billionaire, or elitist politician ever takes away our God-given right to protect our lives, our home, and people we love.
Wayne LaPierre—corrupt, elitist, and worthless.
