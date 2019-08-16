NRA responds to El Paso and Dayton shootings: the real problem is the ‘effort to destroy the NRA'

But there's nothing about an insane criminal committing a horrible act that should lead to the government taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. That will only make us less safe. Yet that's exactly what we're seeing right now–a highly orchestrated effort to disarm American citizens unlike anything we've ever seen in this country. It's an effort to destroy the NRA. To defame our millions of members and tens of millions of supporters. An effort that's fueled by billionaires and a multi-billion-dollar media machine that couldn't care less about fighting crime. Their fight is against you, your guns, and your freedom.
The next section is LaPierre telling everyone how the NRA has fought for more strict laws punishing drug dealers and criminals. It’s on brand and as hackneyed as ever. But, remember, the guy accused to frivolously spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on suits, and considering the purchase of a $6 million mansion, wants you to know...it’s the “elites” that are trying to tell you what to do.
Let's stand together now. Let's make this country a better, safer place. And let's fight to make sure no madman, or billionaire, or elitist politician ever takes away our God-given right to protect our lives, our home, and people we love.
Wayne LaPierre—corrupt, elitist, and worthless.
