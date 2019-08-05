Stunning cowardice: CNN says 49 of 50 Republicans contacted refused to discuss mass shootings on-air

As rage builds nationwide in response to more mass shootings and the death toll from those deadly attacks continue to rise, Republicans have gone into hiding.

Congress is officially in recess right now, but Democrats from coast to coast are calling for emergency action from the U.S. Senate. And Republicans have gone into hiding, refusing to even do interviews about the streak of mass murderers, many of whom echo Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric.

CNN reporters said they tried to get Republicans to come on air to discuss the epidemic and all but one, Rep. Ted Yoho, declined to comment on. CNN has helpfully provided a list of the cowards, along with commentary from former Rep. Mia Love, who called on her former Republican colleagues to speak out and come up with ideas on how to curb this epidemic.