Stunning cowardice: CNN says 49 of 50 Republicans contacted refused to discuss mass shootings on-air

Congress is officially in recess right now, but Democrats from coast to coast are calling for emergency action from the U.S. Senate. And Republicans have gone into hiding, refusing to even do interviews about the streak of mass murderers, many of whom echo Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric.
CNN reporters said they tried to get Republicans to come on air to discuss the epidemic and all but one, Rep. Ted Yoho, declined to comment on. CNN has helpfully provided a list of the cowards, along with commentary from former Rep. Mia Love, who called on her former Republican colleagues to speak out and come up with ideas on how to curb this epidemic.
Whether Republicans go into hiding or not, every Democrat in the House and the Senate should return to Washington en masse to make a plan and take action on gun reform. If Republicans refuse to return, let the public see their empty seats. It’ll match their empty rhetoric.
"We asked 50 GOP lawmakers, 50, just to come on the air and talk about the issue," @JimSciutto says. @RepTedYoho said yes. @CNNNewsroom ran the names of the other 49 on screen.
