Surprise! After Trump's bragged-about 'deal,' new Air Force One bill soars to $5.2 billion

Surprise! The cost of the new planes, which was once said to be $3.2 billion after Trump said he had negotiated it down from about $4 billion, but which his staff claimed was actually going to be $5 billion in order to support Trump's claim that he was saving $1.4 billon, actually turns out to be $5.2 billion.
Of that, Boeing gets $3.9 billion—a figure revealed in 2018—which is itself more than $3.2 billion. The rest is earmarked for building hangars and other associated costs.
Again, it should be noted that the original Trump White House estimate for the program, the number they were using as a scandalous misuse of taxpayer money that only Donald Trump, Business Guy, could save us from, was $5 billion. $5.2 is ... more than that?
Business Guy, away!
