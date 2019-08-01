Buttigieg directs somber reminder at Republican congressmen and their tarnished legacies

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a masterful articulator and very good at sidestepping controversy.
Asked, as he stood next to Bernie Sanders onstage at last night’s Democratic debate, whether age was an important factor to consider in the upcoming election, Buttigieg gave a roundabout answer that stressed the importance of ideas and vision over age, while also explaining that looking to younger people was the important evolution needed for our country’s future.
But probably most memorable in his answer was the turn he made at the end, directing a statement to sitting Republican congressmen: “And if you are watching this at home, and you are a Republican member of Congress, consider the fact that when the sun sets on your career, and they are writing your story—of all the good and bad things you did, the thing you will be remembered for is whether in this moment, with this president, you found the courage to stand up to him or you continued to put party over country.”
That’s just a fact.
