U.S. taxpayers paid for the Mueller report and we deserve to see it now. Not later—now

Mr. Trump thinks it’s a “disgrace” that Americans should want the Mueller report that was prepared by their tax dollars. Mr. Trump seems to have a bit of a disconnect in his mind regarding who actually owns this report.
The Mueller report and the investigation that generated it is not owned by Mr. Trump. It was paid for, and therefore it is owned, by the American people. Mr. Barr, who received the report, is also being paid by the American people.
No, no, no. Mr. Trump. The Mueller Report was prepared because you were credibly suspected of criminal, possibly treasonous conduct with a foreign power or powers, not because of some Democrat witch hunt.
This steamroller tactic may have worked for you in court, when you were engaging in some private business shenanigans. It does not apply here. You successfully ran for president, and now, your your salary is paid, and your position exists, at the pleasure of the American people.
You will provide the complete report about your conduct, and the conduct of your family, foreign connections, and business associates.
Now, please.
Thank you.
