YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Friday, April 12, 2019

Donald 'I love WikiLeaks' Trump outrageously claims 'I know nothing about WikiLeaks'


US President Donald Trump speaks to the press prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2019, as he travels to Texas to speak about the economy and attend political events. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
PUBLISHED TO
“I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing,” Donald Trump said hours after the arrest of Julian Assange in London. That’s … a ludicrous lie even by Trump standards, since the man talked about WikiLeaks 164 times in the month leading up to the 2016 elections.

We all remember “I love WikiLeaks,” right? But how about “WikiLeaks is amazing,” or “I’ll tell you this WikiLeaks stuff is unbelievable” or “One of the big advantages of me having a rather large microphone, and meaning a lot of people are listening, is that I can talk about WikiLeaks”? Or 160 other references (some of them to WikiLeaks materials without saying the name).

Donald Trump could not shut up about WikiLeaks in October and early November of 2016, and if you’d rather watch it than read about it, NBC News has you covered with this video compilation. That is a man who knows who his allies are.

The Trump campaign even kept a poster of Julian Assange on its walls. And now “I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing.”
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)