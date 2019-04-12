Donald 'I love WikiLeaks' Trump outrageously claims 'I know nothing about WikiLeaks'

We all remember “I love WikiLeaks,” right? But how about “WikiLeaks is amazing,” or “I’ll tell you this WikiLeaks stuff is unbelievable” or “One of the big advantages of me having a rather large microphone, and meaning a lot of people are listening, is that I can talk about WikiLeaks”? Or 160 other references (some of them to WikiLeaks materials without saying the name).
Donald Trump could not shut up about WikiLeaks in October and early November of 2016, and if you’d rather watch it than read about it, NBC News has you covered with this video compilation. That is a man who knows who his allies are.
The Trump campaign even kept a poster of Julian Assange on its walls. And now “I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing.”
No comments:
Post a Comment