This much is certain: Trump tried to cover up a 'sweeping' Russian attack on the U.S.

And damning it is. For this reason alone, if nothing else:
“Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities[.]”And yet …
If you’ll recall, Donald Trump repeatedly denied Russia was definitively tied to illegal hacking, going so far as to say the culprit could have been a 400-pound dude sitting in his basement.
And then, during the Helsinki Surrender Summit, he (in)famously said this:
"[Putin] just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be."So he took the word of a man who attacked our country, undermining our nation’s faith in our own intelligence services and crippling our ability to respond, when he knew the man he was defending attacked us … and knew that man had helped his own campaign in what the Mueller report later described as a “sweeping and systematic” fashion.
Let that sink in.
I mean, what if George W. Bush had blamed a completely uninvolved party — like, say, Saddam Hussein — for the 9/11 attacks?
Okay, bad example.
What if FDR had blamed anyone other than Japan for Pearl Harbor, even as he was trying to negotiate a massive real estate deal in Tokyo?
That would sound a lot like treason, right?
Republicans are ferociously spinning this report as a win for Donald Trump, when it’s clearly a huge loss.
We can’t let them get away with it.
